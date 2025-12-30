Photographer sarah lee finds light in winter’s darkness through environmental art

As winter’s grip tightens and daylight hours dwindle, photographer Sarah Lee has discovered an unexpected truth about capturing the season’s essence: she’s not photographing darkness at all, but rather the precious light that persists within it.

Lee’s winter photography project explores the visual poetry of the months following daylight saving time’s end, as communities across the Northern Hemisphere adjust to shorter days and longer nights leading up to the winter solstice. Her work takes on particular resonance during these times when environmental challenges and global uncertainties can make the world feel especially dark.

“I’ve always been drawn to photographing the darkness as the winter months draw in after the clocks go back and we head towards the solstice,” Lee reflects. Initially puzzled by her attraction to these seemingly bleak subjects, especially given current global circumstances, she experienced a revelation about her artistic mission this year.

The photographer’s epiphany—that her lens captures not absence but presence, not shadow but illumination—speaks to a broader environmental message about finding hope and beauty even in challenging seasons. Her collection demonstrates how winter’s apparent dormancy actually reveals subtle forms of light and life, from the gentle glow filtering through bare branches to the way snow reflects even the faintest luminescence. Through her camera, Lee transforms winter’s perceived emptiness into a celebration of nature’s quiet resilience and the light that endures even in darkness.