Queensland reverses ban on flying fox shooting despite scientific opposition and federal protection status

Queensland has abandoned its commitment to end the controversial practice of allowing farmers to shoot flying foxes, reversing a planned ban that was set to take effect in July 2026. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from conservationists and scientists who argue that lethal control methods are both ineffective at protecting crops and inhumane to these important native species.

Under the current permit system managed by Queensland’s environment department, farmers can legally shoot up to 1,630 flying foxes annually across the state for crop protection purposes. This quota includes 130 grey-headed flying foxes—a species already listed as vulnerable under federal environmental protection laws—along with 700 black flying foxes and 800 little red flying foxes. The permits effectively allow the killing of animals that play crucial ecological roles as pollinators and seed dispersers in Australian ecosystems.

Wildlife advocates and researchers have consistently argued that non-lethal alternatives, particularly protective netting around crops, prove more effective at preventing agricultural damage while preserving these native mammals. Flying foxes face mounting pressures from habitat destruction, climate change, and human encroachment, making population-level protections increasingly critical for their long-term survival.

The Queensland government’s policy reversal highlights the ongoing tension between agricultural interests and wildlife conservation efforts. As flying fox populations continue to decline due to multiple environmental stressors, scientists warn that maintaining lethal control programs undermines broader conservation goals and may contribute to the further endangerment of species already struggling to adapt to changing landscapes and climate conditions.