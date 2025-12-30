Sir david attenborough explores london’s hidden wildlife at 99 in new bbc documentary ‘wild london’

At 99 years old, Sir David Attenborough continues to demonstrate his legendary dedication to wildlife filmmaking, spending his 100th summer documenting the surprising biodiversity thriving in London for an intimate new BBC documentary. The renowned naturalist’s latest project, “Wild London,” showcases the remarkable array of creatures that call Britain’s capital home, from tube-riding pigeons navigating the Underground to urban foxes prowling city allotments.

The documentary required Attenborough to employ his characteristic hands-on approach, lying on damp grass in darkness to observe hedgehogs, scaling heights to handle peregrine falcon chicks, and patiently staking out locations in Tottenham to capture footage of elusive urban foxes. The film also features the city’s vibrant population of parakeets and other unexpected urban wildlife that most residents overlook in their daily routines.

This unusually personal project highlights Attenborough’s core message: “Cities need nature to be happy.” The documentary reveals how London’s green spaces, waterways, and even its infrastructure provide crucial habitats for diverse species, demonstrating that urban environments can successfully coexist with wildlife when properly managed. By focusing on his home city, Attenborough offers viewers a fresh perspective on urban ecology and the importance of preserving natural spaces within metropolitan areas.

The film serves as both an exploration of London’s hidden biodiversity and a testament to the 99-year-old broadcaster’s unwavering passion for bringing the natural world to audiences worldwide, proving that wildlife documentaries can find compelling stories in our own backyards.