Trump escalates climate misinformation campaign with five most shocking environmental claims of 2025

Former President Donald Trump has significantly intensified his pattern of making misleading and scientifically dubious statements about climate change and environmental policy throughout 2025, continuing a troubling trend that has persisted throughout his decade-long prominence in American politics.

Trump, who previously gained notoriety for calling climate change a “hoax,” has expanded his repertoire of environmental misinformation this year with claims ranging from promoting “global cooling” theories to describing coal as “beautiful.” These statements represent a marked escalation from his previous climate denial rhetoric and demonstrate a concerning disregard for established climate science at a time when environmental experts stress the urgent need for evidence-based policy responses.

The former president’s latest environmental assertions come as the scientific community continues to document accelerating climate impacts, including record-breaking temperatures, extreme weather events, and rising sea levels. His promotion of outdated “global cooling” theories particularly stands out, as this concept was briefly discussed by some scientists in the 1970s but has long since been debunked by overwhelming evidence of human-caused global warming.

Environmental advocates and climate scientists have expressed alarm at the potential impact of such misinformation on public understanding of climate issues and policy development. As Trump maintains significant political influence, his continued promotion of anti-scientific climate claims threatens to undermine crucial environmental protections and climate action initiatives at a critical juncture for addressing the climate crisis.