Blue origin astronaut amanda nguyen suffers depression following harassment campaign after historic all-female space mission

Amanda Nguyen, a civil rights activist and scientist who flew aboard Blue Origin’s historic all-female crew mission in April, has revealed she experienced severe depression following what she describes as a “tsunami of harassment” after her spaceflight.

Nguyen, founder of the international civil rights organization Rise, was part of the groundbreaking NS-21 mission that made headlines for being the first all-female crew to travel to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The 10-minute suborbital flight was celebrated as a milestone for women’s representation in commercial spaceflight and STEM fields.

However, the achievement was overshadowed by an intense backlash that Nguyen faced online and through other channels following the mission. The harassment campaign appears to have targeted her advocacy work and presence in the space industry, leading to significant mental health impacts. Nguyen’s experience highlights the ongoing challenges faced by women and activists in high-profile positions, particularly in traditionally male-dominated fields like aerospace.

The incident raises important questions about the intersection of environmental justice, space exploration, and gender equity in emerging industries. As commercial spaceflight continues to expand and potentially impact Earth’s environment through increased launches and space tourism, ensuring diverse voices and perspectives remain part of the conversation becomes increasingly critical for sustainable development of the space industry.