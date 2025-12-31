December storms bring much-needed snow to california’s sierra nevada mountains, boosting critical water supplies

California received welcome news this week as recent December storms significantly boosted the state’s snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains, offering hope for the coming year’s water supply. State scientists conducting their closely monitored winter assessment found encouraging signs that could help ease ongoing water concerns across the Golden State.

At the Phillips monitoring station in the Sierra Nevada, researchers measured snow depths of 24 inches (61 centimeters), according to Angelique Fabbiani-Leon, state hydrometeorologist with the California Department of Water Resources’ snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit. This measurement represents a substantial improvement following a series of powerful storms that swept through the region in December.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack serves as California’s natural water storage system, acting like a massive frozen reservoir that gradually releases water throughout the warmer months. As winter snow slowly melts during spring and summer, it feeds into rivers and streams that supply water to millions of residents in cities across the state, while also providing essential irrigation for California’s vast agricultural operations.

These early winter gains are particularly significant given California’s ongoing water challenges and the critical role that mountain snowpack plays in the state’s water security. However, scientists caution that it’s still early in the water year, and continued precipitation will be needed to ensure adequate water supplies for the months ahead. The snow survey program will continue monitoring conditions throughout the winter season to provide updated forecasts for water managers and communities statewide.