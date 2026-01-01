Colossal biosciences claims dire wolf “resurrection” but critics question whether genetically modified animals represent true de-extinction

Billionaire entrepreneur Ben Lamm’s genetics startup Colossal Biosciences made headlines in 2025 with bold claims of bringing extinct species back to life. The company announced it had successfully “resurrected” the dire wolf—a predator that vanished at the end of the last ice age—by genetically modifying grey wolf DNA. Additionally, Colossal reported progress toward its flagship goal of reviving the woolly mammoth through the creation of genetically engineered “woolly mice.”

Despite attracting billions in investment, Colossal faces mounting criticism from scientists and conservationists who question whether these genetically modified creatures truly represent authentic de-extinction. Critics argue that the company’s approach creates hybrid animals rather than genuine resurrected species, raising ethical questions about marketing these engineered organisms as “brought back from the dead.”

The controversy highlights broader debates within the conservation community about resource allocation and priorities. While Colossal’s founder remains undeterred by criticism and insists the woolly mammoth project will continue as planned, skeptics wonder whether the massive funding directed toward de-extinction efforts might be better spent protecting currently endangered species.

As genetic engineering technology advances, the line between scientific innovation and marketing hype becomes increasingly blurred. Whether Colossal’s genetically modified animals represent a breakthrough in conservation science or an expensive distraction from more pressing environmental challenges remains hotly debated among experts and environmental advocates.