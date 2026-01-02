England’s new home building standards may drop battery requirements after industry pressure

Government ministers in England are reportedly preparing to weaken green technology requirements for new homes following pushback from the construction industry, according to exclusive reports. The move would eliminate mandatory battery installation requirements from upcoming building regulations, potentially reducing energy bill savings for future homeowners.

The controversial changes are part of the Future Homes Standard (FHS), comprehensive new building regulations set to be published in January that will govern how all new homes are constructed across England. While the standards are still expected to include ambitious requirements like solar panels on nearly all new houses, high-performance insulation, and heat pumps in most cases, the removal of battery storage mandates represents what environmental experts are calling a significant retreat from the government’s original green building ambitions.

Critics argue that eliminating battery requirements will substantially reduce the amount homeowners can save on their energy bills, as batteries allow households to store solar energy generated during the day for use during peak evening hours when electricity rates are typically higher. The technology also provides backup power during outages and helps reduce strain on the electrical grid.

The apparent policy shift comes after sustained lobbying from housebuilding companies, who have argued that green technology mandates increase construction costs and slow development timelines. Environmental advocates worry this signals the government may further dilute other green building requirements before the final standards are released, potentially undermining England’s broader climate goals and commitments to reduce carbon emissions from the residential sector.