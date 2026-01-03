Baby elephant abandoned due to disability highlights growing crisis for asian herds

A two-month-old elephant calf named Khao Tom has captured hearts across Thailand, but her tragic story reveals deeper environmental pressures threatening elephant populations throughout Asia. Born with a congenital knee disorder that made it difficult for her to keep pace with her family, Khao Tom was abandoned by her mother within days of birth—a heartbreaking decision that underscores the harsh realities facing wild elephant herds.

Rangers from Thailand’s national parks and wildlife department rescued the helpless calf in September from a farming area within Lam Khlong Ngu National Park. Now under 24-hour care at a rescue facility, Khao Tom is slowly recovering, playfully interacting with wildlife officers and gradually regaining her appetite for formula milk—a promising sign for her caretakers who were initially concerned about her reluctance to eat.

While Khao Tom’s disability may have triggered her abandonment, wildlife experts suggest such incidents are becoming more frequent as Asian elephant herds face mounting pressures. Habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and shrinking territories force elephant families to make increasingly difficult survival choices. When resources are scarce and human threats loom large, mothers may abandon weak or disabled calves to protect the rest of the herd—a devastating but instinctual response to environmental stress.

Khao Tom’s case has sparked national conversation in Thailand about elephant conservation and the urgent need to address the root causes pushing these magnificent creatures toward impossible decisions for survival.