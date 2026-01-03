Chinese ev giant byd surpasses tesla to become world’s top electric vehicle seller in 2025

In a major shift in the global electric vehicle market, China’s BYD has overtaken Tesla as the world’s largest electric car manufacturer, marking the end of Tesla’s dominance in the rapidly growing EV sector. BYD delivered an impressive 2.26 million battery electric vehicles in 2025, significantly outpacing Tesla’s 1.63 million deliveries reported on Friday.

This milestone represents a decisive victory for the Chinese automaker, which has been steadily gaining ground in both domestic and international markets. The 630,000-vehicle gap between the two companies highlights BYD’s remarkable growth trajectory and its successful strategy of offering affordable electric vehicles across multiple price segments.

Tesla’s performance suffered notably in the latter part of 2025, with the company experiencing a significant slump in deliveries. Industry analysts point to the withdrawal of EV subsidies under the Trump administration as a key factor contributing to Tesla’s declining sales. These policy changes have created headwinds for American electric vehicle adoption, potentially giving international competitors like BYD a strategic advantage.

The leadership change signals a broader transformation in the global automotive landscape, where Chinese manufacturers are increasingly challenging established players. BYD’s success underscores China’s growing influence in the clean transportation sector and raises important questions about the future competitiveness of American EV manufacturers in a market that many consider crucial for addressing climate change and reducing transportation emissions worldwide.