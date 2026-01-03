Danish wind giant Ørsted sues trump administration over $5 billion offshore wind project suspension

Europe’s largest offshore wind developer is fighting back against the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on renewable energy projects. Denmark-based Ørsted filed a federal lawsuit Thursday challenging the White House’s decision to suspend its massive Revolution Wind project off the northeastern US coast, a $5 billion investment that represents one of the country’s most significant offshore wind developments.

The legal challenge comes just 10 days after the Trump administration announced a comprehensive freeze on offshore wind construction projects across the United States. The suspension directly impacts Ørsted’s Revolution Wind site, which was designed to generate clean electricity for thousands of American homes while creating jobs in the emerging offshore wind sector.

Ørsted’s lawsuit highlights the growing tension between the current administration’s energy policies and the renewable energy industry’s expansion plans. The company had already invested substantial resources in the project, including securing federal leases and conducting extensive environmental assessments. The sudden suspension has thrown the future of not only Revolution Wind but numerous other offshore wind projects into uncertainty.

This legal battle could set important precedents for how the federal government can regulate renewable energy development on public waters. Environmental advocates and industry experts are closely watching the case, as its outcome may determine whether the United States can meet its clean energy goals and compete globally in the rapidly expanding offshore wind market. The lawsuit represents a critical test of executive power versus contractual obligations in the renewable energy sector.