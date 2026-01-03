Invasive ring-necked parakeets multiply 25-fold across uk, threatening native bird species

The tranquil soundscape of Richmond Park, once filled with the gentle chirping of stonechats and greater spotted woodpeckers, has been dramatically altered by an unlikely invader. Bright green ring-necked parakeets, originally from Asia and Africa, have staged one of the most remarkable wildlife expansions in recent UK history, increasing their population by 2,500% between 1994 and 2023.

These colorful exotic birds, which likely established themselves through escaped or released pets, have moved far beyond their initial stronghold in London’s parks and southeastern woodlands. The parakeets are now colonizing northern England, with established populations reported in Manchester and Newcastle. Their loud, distinctive calls are increasingly drowning out the songs of native species like skylarks, fundamentally changing the acoustic environment of Britain’s green spaces.

Bird conservation organizations are raising urgent concerns about the parakeets’ impact on native wildlife. The species competes aggressively for nesting sites in tree cavities, potentially displacing native hole-nesting birds including woodpeckers, nuthatches, and starlings. Their year-round presence and adaptability to urban environments give them significant advantages over many indigenous species that face increasing pressures from habitat loss and climate change.

Experts are calling for comprehensive research to better understand the full ecological impact of this rapid expansion. While the parakeets add an exotic splash of color to British landscapes, their success story may come at the expense of the native birds that have called these areas home for millennia.