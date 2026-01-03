New jersey yarn-maker builds network to connect local fiber farmers with artisans for sustainable fashion

When Anne Choi relocated to New Jersey in 2014 to pursue her yarn-making craft, she discovered a troubling disconnect in the local textile ecosystem. Despite the presence of natural fiber farmers raising sheep, alpacas, and goats throughout the region, along with growers cultivating cotton and flax, there was virtually no connection between these producers and the fiber artists who could transform their raw materials into clothing, textiles, and other goods through knitting, spinning, and dyeing.

Recognizing this gap as both an environmental and economic opportunity, Choi took action to bridge the divide. Her efforts led to the establishment of New Jersey Fibershed, a regional affiliate of a rapidly growing global movement dedicated to creating more sustainable clothing and fabric production systems. The fibershed model emphasizes local sourcing and processing, dramatically reducing the environmental footprint typically associated with textile manufacturing and transportation.

The initiative represents a significant step toward rebuilding regional textile networks that prioritize sustainability over mass production. By connecting local farmers directly with artisans and consumers, the New Jersey Fibershed helps reduce carbon emissions from shipping, supports local agricultural communities, and promotes traditional fiber arts skills. This grassroots approach to sustainable fashion offers an alternative to the environmentally destructive fast fashion industry, which relies heavily on synthetic materials and global supply chains.

The movement reflects a broader shift toward localized, environmentally conscious production models that benefit both rural farming communities and urban consumers seeking sustainable alternatives to mass-produced textiles.