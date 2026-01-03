Scientists discover remarkable animal behaviors: fish climbing waterfalls, wolves opening crab traps, and parasitic ants stage coups

The natural world continues to surprise researchers with extraordinary animal behaviors that challenge our understanding of wildlife intelligence and adaptation. Three remarkable discoveries from 2024 showcase the incredible ingenuity animals display in their daily survival strategies.

In Brazil, scientists witnessed an unprecedented spectacle when they observed a massive aggregation of rare bumblebee catfish (Rhyacoglanis paranensis) climbing up waterfalls in November 2024. This marked the first documented case of this behavior in the species, with researchers believing the fish were making their way upstream to spawn. Given how little scientists know about these elusive fish, the observation provides crucial insights into their reproductive patterns and remarkable physical capabilities.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Indigenous Haíɫzaqv guardians and collaborating researchers solved a mystery using camera traps to identify what was damaging their invasive species monitoring equipment. The culprit surprised everyone: a female wolf that had learned to swim out to submerged crab traps, haul them to shore using the rope, and methodically open them to access the herring bait inside. This sophisticated problem-solving behavior suggests wolves possess greater cognitive abilities than previously understood, demonstrating their capacity to recognize hidden food sources and develop complex retrieval strategies.

Perhaps most dramatically, researchers documented parasitic ant queens staging elaborate coups by infiltrating rival colonies and manipulating worker ants into killing their own queens before accepting the intruder as their new leader—a Machiavellian strategy that reveals the sophisticated social warfare occurring in the insect world.