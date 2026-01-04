Climate change is making chronic pain worse, but research funding cuts threaten to leave millions in the dark

For Dawn Gibson, a 48-year-old from suburban Detroit, weather forecasting doesn’t require checking the news. “I’ll start feeling like this gnawing and throbbing in my bones and joints,” she explains. “I get this feeling like my body is getting very heavy, and it’s almost like those old diving suits with the big window in front.” Gibson can literally feel storms approaching through her chronic pain.

She’s not alone in this experience. Millions of chronic pain patients across the country report that weather changes trigger flare-ups, making their conditions significantly worse. As climate change intensifies weather patterns and creates more frequent extreme weather events, these vulnerable populations are facing increased suffering. The connection makes intuitive sense to many patients and their doctors, but the scientific understanding of how atmospheric pressure, humidity, and temperature changes affect chronic pain remains frustratingly incomplete.

This knowledge gap is becoming more critical as climate change accelerates, yet research into the weather-pain connection faces significant obstacles. Federal funding cuts are threatening to limit studies that could help millions of Americans better understand and manage their weather-triggered symptoms. The timing couldn’t be worse, as increasingly erratic weather patterns driven by climate change are creating new challenges for chronic pain management.

Without adequate research, patients like Gibson are left to navigate their pain largely on their own, relying on personal experience rather than evidence-based strategies to cope with climate-driven health impacts that are likely to worsen in the coming decades.