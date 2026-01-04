Photographer documents europe’s invasive species crisis through human-wildlife interactions

Photographer Erik Irmer has embarked on a compelling visual journey to document one of Europe’s most pressing ecological challenges: the rapid spread of invasive plant and animal species that are fundamentally disrupting native ecosystems across the continent.

Through his lens, Irmer captures not just the alien species themselves, but the complex and often problematic relationships between humans and these ecological disruptors. His photographic series, titled “Aliens,” offers a unique perspective on how invasive species integrate into European landscapes and communities, revealing the unintended consequences of globalization on local biodiversity.

Invasive species represent a growing threat to Europe’s native flora and fauna, often outcompeting indigenous species for resources and altering delicate ecological balances that have developed over millennia. These biological invaders typically arrive through human activities such as international trade, travel, and habitat modification, making their spread an inherently human-driven phenomenon.

Irmer’s work illuminates this human dimension of biological invasion, showing how communities adapt to, interact with, and sometimes inadvertently facilitate the spread of these non-native species. By focusing on these human-alien species interactions, the photographer provides crucial visual documentation of an environmental crisis that extends far beyond simple species counts to encompass broader questions about human responsibility for ecosystem health and biodiversity conservation. The complete photographic series “Aliens” has been published by Fotohof, offering viewers an intimate look at this ongoing ecological transformation across Europe.