Ten million corals face destruction from federal dredging project at florida’s port everglades

A shocking discovery beneath one of South Florida’s busiest shipping ports has revealed a hidden underwater treasure under immediate threat. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have found approximately 10 million corals thriving in and around the main shipping channel of Port Everglades, where massive cargo vessels and cruise ships pass daily.

This remarkable coral ecosystem now faces potential devastation from a proposed federal dredging expansion project. The timing couldn’t be more critical—among these threatened corals are some of the last surviving endangered staghorn corals that managed to survive Florida’s record-breaking marine heat wave, which has already caused widespread coral bleaching and death throughout the region.

Scientists are sounding urgent alarms about the project’s potential impact, warning it could cause unprecedented damage to coral populations in U.S. waters. The discovery highlights a troubling paradox: while these resilient corals have somehow adapted to survive in one of the most industrialized marine environments in South Florida, they now face elimination by human activity.

The situation presents a crucial test for federal environmental protection policies. As Port Everglades seeks to expand its operations to accommodate larger ships and increased maritime traffic, the fate of these 10 million corals hangs in the balance. Environmental advocates argue that protecting these survivors—particularly the rare staghorn corals—should take precedence, especially given the species’ critical endangered status and their proven resilience in an era of climate change.