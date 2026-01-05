International treaty proposes enhanced protection for 42 migratory species including snowy owls, sharks, and cheetahs

The global effort to protect migratory animals has reached a critical milestone as countries propose expanded protections for 42 species under an international conservation treaty. The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has received proposals to safeguard diverse wildlife ranging from Arctic snowy owls to striped hyenas and multiple shark species—all facing mounting pressures as they traverse international borders during migration.

These protection proposals come at a crucial time. The CMS released its first-ever comprehensive report on global migratory species in 2024, revealing that 399 species worldwide are threatened or near-threatened but currently lack international protection. The convention operates through two key categories: Appendix I provides strict protection for species in immediate danger, while Appendix II facilitates international cooperation for species that would benefit from coordinated conservation efforts.

Among the most significant proposals, Zimbabwe seeks protection for Southern African cheetah populations spanning Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Namibia, recognizing these big cats as a transboundary population requiring regional cooperation. Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have nominated the striped hyena, which roams vast distances across arid landscapes. Norway has specifically highlighted the snowy owl’s plight, noting the species has lost one-third of its population.

This initiative underscores the unique challenges facing migratory species, which depend on multiple countries for survival as they move across borders seeking food, breeding grounds, and suitable habitat. With 31 bird species and subspecies among the nominees, the proposals reflect the urgent need for international collaboration to prevent further population declines.