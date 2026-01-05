Mexican herpetologist miguel Ángel de la torre loranca kidnapped during fieldwork in veracruz cloud forests

Miguel Ángel de la Torre Loranca, a prominent Mexican biologist specializing in reptile research, was kidnapped on November 21, 2025, while conducting fieldwork in the remote Sierra de Zongolica mountains of central Veracruz. The herpetologist disappeared after leaving his home to respond to what was described as a “request for dialogue.” His family received a ransom demand hours later, but after making an initial payment, all communication ceased. Authorities have no verified information about his current whereabouts.

De la Torre Loranca has spent decades documenting reptile species in Mexico’s cloud forests, often working in isolated regions where state presence is limited and security risks are high. His contributions to herpetology include helping to describe multiple new species, with one snake from Oaxaca—Geophis lorancai—named in his honor. Beyond his scientific research, he has been instrumental in training students and building conservation institutions in underserved rural communities.

The biologist’s work exemplifies the challenges facing field researchers in Mexico, where scientific discovery often requires venturing into areas with complex security situations. His approach emphasized building relationships with local communities and treating conservation as work that depends on familiarity rather than fear. The disappearance highlights the dangerous conditions that scientists sometimes face while conducting essential environmental research in remote ecosystems.

His case underscores the broader risks faced by environmental researchers working in areas where criminal activity and weak governance intersect with critical biodiversity conservation efforts.