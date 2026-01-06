Congress preserves epa budget in bipartisan spending deal, averting deeper environmental cuts

Congressional appropriators from both parties released a bipartisan spending package Monday that largely maintains the Environmental Protection Agency’s current funding levels, marking a significant victory for environmental advocates who had feared much deeper cuts. The agreement comes as lawmakers work to prevent a government shutdown when the temporary funding measure expires at the end of January.

The EPA’s 2026 budget allocation successfully resisted extreme reduction proposals that had been championed by Republican representatives and the Trump administration. These rejected cuts would have dramatically scaled back the agency’s regulatory capacity and environmental protection programs. However, the preserved funding still represents a compromise that includes some reductions from previous levels.

Environmental advocates are expressing cautious relief while warning that even the smaller cuts included in the final package could hamper the EPA’s mission. They argue that any reduction in the agency’s resources undermines its ability to enforce clean air and water standards, monitor pollution, and respond to environmental health threats facing American communities.

The bipartisan nature of the spending agreement suggests recognition among lawmakers that environmental protection maintains broad public support, even amid political divisions over the scope of federal regulation. The deal must still receive final approval from both chambers of Congress before the January deadline to avoid a government shutdown that would temporarily halt many federal environmental monitoring and enforcement activities.