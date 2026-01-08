Altadena residents face toxic contamination one year after devastating eaton fire: “we have nowhere else to go”

A year has passed since the catastrophic Eaton fire swept through Altadena, California, but for many residents, the nightmare is far from over. While the flames that consumed entire neighborhoods have long since been extinguished, a new threat lurks in the homes of those who survived: toxic contamination with little official guidance on safety.

The fire, which was fueled by powerful winds that carried burning embers down from the San Gabriel Mountains, left a trail of destruction that extends beyond the visible damage. Families whose homes withstood the inferno are now confronting an invisible enemy – lingering toxic substances that may pose serious health risks. Despite the passage of time, residents report receiving minimal official clarity about contamination levels or safety measures, leaving them to make difficult decisions about their health and future with limited information.

Construction crews have begun rebuilding in some areas, and determined families are slowly returning to their properties. However, many face an agonizing dilemma: stay in potentially contaminated homes because they have no other options, or abandon their properties and communities entirely. The situation highlights a growing concern in wildfire-prone areas about post-fire contamination, where toxic materials from burned structures, vehicles, and infrastructure can create long-lasting environmental hazards.

For these Altadena residents, the lack of comprehensive testing and clear communication from authorities has created a secondary disaster, forcing vulnerable communities to navigate health risks largely on their own while trying to rebuild their lives.