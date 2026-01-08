Arizona elementary school leads “bike bus” movement that cuts emissions while boosting student health and academic performance

On crisp autumn mornings in Tempe, Arizona, an unconventional school commute is gaining momentum at Broadmoor Elementary School. Instead of climbing aboard traditional yellow diesel buses, dozens of children and parents travel to class as part of a “bike bus” – a supervised group ride featuring bicycles, scooters, and even roller skates.

This growing movement represents more than just a fun alternative to conventional transportation. Research shows that students who participate in these adult-led cycling groups to school experience significant benefits across multiple areas. Physically, the regular exercise improves their overall health and fitness levels. Academically, these active commuters demonstrate better grades and classroom performance compared to their traditionally-transported peers.

The environmental impact extends beyond individual health benefits. By replacing car trips and reducing reliance on diesel school buses, bike buses help decrease traffic congestion around school zones while cutting harmful emissions that contribute to climate change. Each child who joins a bike bus represents one fewer vehicle on the road during peak morning hours, creating cleaner air in school neighborhoods.

The concept is spreading to communities nationwide as parents and educators recognize the triple win: healthier kids, better academic outcomes, and reduced environmental impact. These rolling convoys of young cyclists are proving that sustainable transportation can be both practical and enjoyable, offering a grassroots solution that addresses childhood fitness, educational performance, and climate concerns simultaneously.