Trump withdraws us from un climate framework in sweeping exit from 66 international organizations

President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the foundational international treaty for addressing global warming, as part of a broad pullout from 66 international organizations and agreements.

The decision, announced through a presidential memorandum on Wednesday, has drawn sharp criticism from climate experts who describe it as “embarrassing” and warn it will leave the US isolated from global climate efforts. The UNFCCC, established in 1992, serves as the basis for international climate cooperation and has been ratified by nearly every country in the world.

Trump justified the mass withdrawal by claiming these organizations operate “contrary to the interests of the United States.” Beyond the climate treaty, the exit affects dozens of other international bodies, agencies, and commissions, marking one of the most extensive retreats from multilateral engagement in recent US history.

Climate scientists and policy experts warn that abandoning the UNFCCC could severely undermine global efforts to limit dangerous temperature rises and coordinate international climate action. The move comes at a critical time when countries worldwide are working to accelerate emissions reductions and adapt to increasingly severe climate impacts, from extreme weather events to rising sea levels. The withdrawal effectively sidelines the US from participating in international climate negotiations and collaborative efforts to address what scientists consider one of the most pressing challenges of our time.