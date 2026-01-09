British farmers remain defiant despite government’s inheritance tax u-turn at oxford conference

The Labour government’s recent reversal on inheritance tax policies has done little to quell the mounting anger among British farmers, as demonstrated by dramatic scenes at the annual Oxford farming conference. A symbolic wooden coffin bearing the inscription “RIP British agriculture, 30th October 2024” greeted Environment Minister Emma Reynolds, marking the date of Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s controversial budget announcement that originally proposed levying inheritance tax on agricultural properties.

The coffin served as a stark reminder of the deep resentment within Britain’s farming community, who view the government’s agricultural policies as an existential threat to rural livelihoods. Despite the government’s apparent concessions on inheritance tax, farmers at the conference made clear that their trust in Labour’s environmental and agricultural agenda remains severely damaged.

The timing of this confrontation is particularly significant for environmental policy, as sustainable agriculture and rural land management are crucial components of Britain’s climate goals. The ongoing tension between farmers and the government threatens to complicate efforts to implement green farming initiatives and environmental protections that require close cooperation with agricultural communities.

The Oxford farming conference has historically served as a key forum for dialogue between policymakers and agricultural stakeholders. This year’s hostile reception suggests the government faces an uphill battle in securing farmer support for environmental programs, potentially jeopardizing broader sustainability targets that depend on rural cooperation and land-use changes essential for biodiversity conservation and carbon sequestration efforts.