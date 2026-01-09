Chevron’s strategic positioning pays off after trump’s venezuela military intervention

Chevron Corporation has emerged as the primary beneficiary of the Trump administration’s military intervention in Venezuela, leveraging years of strategic lobbying and political connections to secure access to the world’s largest proven oil reserves. While other major oil companies withdrew from Venezuela in 2007 following nationalization, Chevron maintained operations as a minority partner, preserving crucial infrastructure and legal positioning that now provides unprecedented advantages.

The company’s “long game” strategy included extensive lobbying efforts, with executives spending nearly $4 million in the first half of 2025 to maintain their Venezuelan operations despite sanctions. CEO Mike Wirth’s direct meetings with President Trump, combined with substantial political donations—including $2 million to Trump’s 2025 inauguration—helped secure renewed operating licenses. This political maneuvering also facilitated Chevron’s $53 billion acquisition of Hess Corporation, granting access to significant oil reserves in neighboring Guyana.

However, experts warn that Venezuela’s path to increased oil production faces substantial obstacles. The country’s oil infrastructure requires hundreds of billions in investment and years of rebuilding after decades of political turmoil. Additionally, Venezuela’s state oil company carries over $150 billion in debt, with creditors including China and various energy companies positioned to claim proceeds from any increased production.

The intervention raises broader questions about resource extraction priorities versus democratic governance in Venezuela. While Chevron’s stock jumped 6% following the military action, analysts note that declining global oil prices and the shift toward renewable energy present long-term challenges for any Venezuelan oil expansion, regardless of political control.