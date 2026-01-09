Eco-friendly burial options gain ground as traditional cemeteries face environmental scrutiny

A growing environmental movement is challenging the ecological impact of traditional burial practices, with advocates like Stephanie Burris viewing conventional cemeteries as “thousands of tiny landfills.” The Boulder County, Colorado resident points to the environmental problems created by concrete burial vaults filled with non-biodegradable caskets, synthetic materials, and harmful PFAS chemicals—known as “forever chemicals” that persist in the environment indefinitely.

Traditional burials pose significant environmental challenges beyond just the chemicals involved. The funeral industry relies heavily on resource-intensive practices including embalming fluids containing formaldehyde, metal caskets, and concrete vaults that prevent natural decomposition. These materials can leach into soil and groundwater, while the carbon footprint of manufacturing and transporting burial materials adds to greenhouse gas emissions.

Alternative end-of-life practices are emerging as environmentally conscious solutions. Water cremation, also called alkaline hydrolysis, uses heated water and potassium hydroxide to accelerate natural decomposition while producing 90% fewer carbon emissions than traditional cremation. Human composting, now legal in several states, transforms bodies into nutrient-rich soil within weeks through controlled decomposition processes.

Despite growing interest in these eco-friendly alternatives, access remains limited due to regulatory restrictions and lack of facilities. However, as environmental awareness increases and more states consider legislation allowing green burial options, the movement to “decarbonize death” is gaining momentum among consumers seeking sustainable choices that align with their environmental values even in their final act.