Global south communities forced to burn toxic plastic waste for cooking and heating as crisis escalates

A perfect storm of environmental and social challenges is creating a dangerous health crisis for millions of people in low-income communities across the Global South. New research reveals that residents without access to reliable energy sources are increasingly turning to burning plastic waste to cook meals and heat their homes, exposing themselves and their families to toxic fumes.

The scale of the problem is staggering and growing rapidly. Global plastic production has exploded from just a few million tons annually in the 1950s to nearly half a billion tons today. Even more alarming, this figure is projected to triple by 2060. With only a small fraction of plastics actually being recycled, mountains of plastic waste are accumulating in communities that lack proper waste management infrastructure.

This toxic cycle disproportionately impacts the world’s most vulnerable populations. As plastic waste floods low-income urban areas, residents face an impossible choice: go without essential energy for cooking and heating, or burn the readily available plastic materials despite knowing the health risks. When burned, plastics release harmful chemicals and particulates that can cause respiratory problems, cancer, and other serious health conditions.

The research highlights how global environmental problems intersect with social inequality, creating compound crises that demand urgent attention. Without coordinated international action to address both plastic waste management and energy poverty, millions more people will be forced into this dangerous practice, turning a global pollution problem into a direct threat to human health and survival.