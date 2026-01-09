Greenland’s rare earth discovery: critical minerals found in arctic could reshape global supply chains

Greenland’s vast ice-covered landscape is hiding a treasure trove of rare earth elements that could significantly impact global technology supply chains and environmental policies. Recent geological surveys have identified substantial deposits of neodymium, dysprosium, and other critical minerals essential for renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, and modern electronics.

These rare earth elements are crucial for manufacturing wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicle batteries – technologies at the heart of the global transition to clean energy. Currently, China dominates global rare earth production, controlling approximately 80% of the market, making alternative sources like Greenland strategically valuable for reducing supply chain dependencies. The discovered deposits could potentially supply Europe and North America with domestically sourced materials needed for their green energy ambitions.

However, extracting these minerals from Greenland presents significant environmental and logistical challenges. Mining operations in the Arctic would face extreme weather conditions, fragile ecosystems, and substantial infrastructure requirements. Environmental groups express concerns about potential impacts on Greenland’s pristine wilderness and indigenous communities, while also acknowledging the paradox that these minerals are essential for renewable energy technologies designed to combat climate change.

The discovery also carries geopolitical implications, as Greenland maintains autonomy under Danish sovereignty while the United States and other nations show increasing interest in Arctic resources. As global demand for rare earth elements continues growing with the clean energy transition, Greenland’s mineral wealth positions the territory as a potentially crucial player in future sustainable technology supply chains, though extraction remains years away from commercial viability.