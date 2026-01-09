National park staff warn new $100 fee for international visitors creates “chaos” and may damage tourism for years

A controversial new $100 surcharge for foreign visitors to US national parks is creating widespread disruption at park entrances nationwide, according to National Park Service staff who say the policy is “alienating visitors for decades.” The fee, implemented by the Trump administration starting January 1st, has caught both tourists and park employees off-guard, leading to lengthy entry delays and frustrated visitors abandoning their plans to visit America’s iconic landscapes.

Park staff, speaking anonymously to reporters, describe chaotic scenes at entrance gates where citizenship checks now create bottlenecks and confrontations. Many international tourists, unaware of the sudden fee increase, are turning away rather than pay the unexpected charge. The policy requires park employees to verify visitors’ nationality, adding a law enforcement dimension to what were previously straightforward entry procedures focused on conservation and visitor services.

The implementation has sparked legal challenges from advocacy groups seeking to reverse the surcharge system. Critics argue the fee creates barriers to experiencing America’s natural heritage and could significantly impact international tourism to national parks, which generates billions in economic activity for gateway communities. Park staff report that the citizenship verification process is straining resources and creating negative first impressions for visitors from around the world.

The controversy highlights broader tensions over balancing park funding needs with accessibility, as national parks face ongoing budget pressures while trying to maintain their mission of preserving natural treasures “for the enjoyment of future generations.”