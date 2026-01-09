Trump administration’s new dietary guidelines promote red meat consumption despite climate concerns

The Trump administration released new Dietary Guidelines for Americans on Wednesday that mark a significant shift toward promoting animal protein consumption, including red meat—a recommendation that runs counter to growing scientific consensus linking livestock production to climate change.

The updated guidelines emphasize the need to “prioritize protein at every meal,” representing a departure from recent trends in nutritional advice. This approach contrasts sharply with recommendations from numerous international health organizations and governments that have increasingly urged consumers to reduce red meat consumption for both personal health and environmental reasons.

Environmental groups are expressing concern that these new guidelines completely ignore the substantial climate impacts of livestock production. The meat industry, particularly beef production, is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water consumption. Recent studies have consistently shown that reducing meat consumption, especially red meat, is one of the most effective individual actions people can take to lower their carbon footprint.

The timing of these guidelines is particularly noteworthy, as they come at a moment when climate scientists are emphasizing the urgent need for systemic changes across all sectors, including food production and consumption patterns. Critics argue that promoting increased red meat consumption could undermine broader climate goals and potentially worsen the environmental impacts of America’s food system. The guidelines’ focus on animal protein over plant-based alternatives represents a clear divergence from the sustainability-focused dietary recommendations gaining traction worldwide.