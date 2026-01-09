Trump eyes venezuela’s heavy oil reserves despite industry collapse and environmental concerns

Venezuela possesses the world’s largest proven oil reserves, but its petroleum industry has collapsed into what President Trump calls “a total bust.” Following recent military action in Caracas and the seizure of Venezuela’s leadership, Trump has promised to “fix” the country’s oil sector – but the environmental and economic challenges are staggering.

Venezuela’s oil is notably dense, sticky, and heavy compared to conventional crude, requiring specialized refining processes that make it both expensive to extract and environmentally problematic. This heavy crude produces more carbon emissions during processing and poses greater risks of spills and contamination. However, it remains valuable due to its sheer volume and potential for synthetic fuel production.

Energy analysts estimate that rebuilding Venezuela’s oil infrastructure could require up to 14 years and billions of dollars in investment. The industry has suffered from decades of mismanagement, international sanctions, and lack of maintenance, leaving production facilities in severe disrepair. Environmental groups warn that any restoration efforts could significantly impact local ecosystems and contribute to global carbon emissions.

Despite these challenges, Trump’s interest in Venezuelan oil appears driven by strategic energy considerations and potential profits from the massive reserves. The Guardian’s energy correspondent Jillian Ambrose notes that accessing these resources could reshape regional energy dynamics, though the environmental costs and lengthy timeline raise questions about the viability of such ambitious plans. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between energy security interests and environmental protection in international policy decisions.