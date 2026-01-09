Trump vetoes miccosukee tribe land return bill in apparent retaliation for immigration detention center lawsuit

President Donald Trump has vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have returned 30 acres of Everglades land to the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians in Florida, in what legal experts are calling an unprecedented act of political retaliation. The veto came after the tribe successfully challenged the construction of an immigration detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” in their ancestral homeland.

The Miccosukee Reserved Area Act had strong bipartisan support and would have allowed the tribe to conduct environmental restoration activities and better protect the fragile Everglades ecosystem from climate change impacts like extreme flooding and tropical storms. The legislation represented years of collaborative work between tribal leaders, state officials, and federal lawmakers who recognized the tribe’s role as environmental stewards of one of America’s most critical ecosystems.

In his veto statement, Trump explicitly cited the tribe’s July lawsuit opposing the detention center, saying they “actively sought to obstruct reasonable immigration policies.” Legal scholars note this marks a highly unusual departure from standard practice, where vetoes are typically based on the merits of legislation itself. “It is rare for an administration to veto a bill for reasons wholly unrelated to the merits of the bill,” said Kevin Washburn, a UC Berkeley law professor and former Interior Department official.

The House failed to override the veto on Thursday, with Republicans ultimately supporting the president over their previous backing of the measure. This setback indefinitely delays the tribe’s environmental protection efforts in an ecosystem already under severe stress from development and climate change. Research consistently shows that Indigenous-managed lands achieve superior conservation outcomes compared to other management approaches.