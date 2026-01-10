Colombia and oman’s push for global mining treaty faces international resistance at un assembly

A ambitious proposal for an international mining treaty encountered significant diplomatic hurdles at the seventh United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi, Kenya, this December. Colombia and Oman spearheaded the initiative seeking binding measures to address the environmental and social impacts of mining operations worldwide, but faced pushback from several major nations including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran, Chile, and Uganda.

After days of intensive negotiations, the original treaty proposal was ultimately watered down to a nonbinding resolution focused on enhancing international dialogue and cooperation on mineral governance. The compromise also addresses resource recovery from mining waste and tailings, but falls short of the legally binding standards that proponents had hoped to establish.

The timing of this debate is particularly significant as global demand for minerals continues to surge due to the renewable energy transition and increasing digitalization. “The resolution represents a step toward better protections for ecosystems and communities,” Charlotte Boyer from the Natural Resource Governance Institute told Mongabay. However, she noted that many observers called for stronger commitments beyond mere dialogue.

The outcome highlights the ongoing challenge of balancing economic interests with environmental protection on the global stage. While the nonbinding resolution keeps international discussions alive, critics argue it leaves a substantial gap between the scale of mining’s environmental impacts and the ambition of the international response. The debate underscores the complex dynamics involved in creating effective global environmental governance in an era of increasing resource extraction demands.