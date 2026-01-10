Indigenous leadership essential for ethical ai conservation efforts, cop30 experts assert

At the recent COP30 climate conference in Brazil, dubbed “The People’s COP,” over 50,000 Indigenous leaders, diplomats, and environmental activists gathered to address one of conservation’s most pressing questions: How can artificial intelligence serve environmental protection while respecting Indigenous rights and knowledge?

Conference discussions highlighted AI’s promising potential for tackling critical environmental challenges, from monitoring pollution levels to tracking biodiversity loss and predicting natural disasters. However, experts and Indigenous communities emphasized that these technological advances must be developed and implemented ethically, with Indigenous peoples leading the way rather than being sidelined.

Central to this approach is the concept of Indigenous digital sovereignty—the fundamental right of Indigenous nations to control how their data is collected, owned, and used. Many Indigenous communities are already successfully integrating technology into their conservation work, using drones to monitor their territories and exploring AI tools that align with their cultural and environmental priorities. The Yanomami youth, for example, have demonstrated how technology can be leveraged effectively when communities maintain control over its application.

The consensus emerging from COP30 is clear: AI-powered conservation can only achieve its full ethical potential when Indigenous voices are not just heard but are positioned as leaders in these initiatives. As environmental challenges intensify globally, ensuring that technological solutions respect Indigenous digital sovereignty may be key to creating truly sustainable and equitable conservation strategies that benefit both the planet and the communities who have protected it for generations.