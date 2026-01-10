Uk gardens losing plant diversity as more than half of traditional species disappear from sale

Britain’s gardens are becoming increasingly homogenized, with more than half of the plant varieties once commonly grown in the UK no longer available for purchase. This dramatic loss of botanical diversity stems from shifting gardening trends and changing consumer preferences that favor a narrow selection of popular species over the rich tapestry of blooms that once flourished in British gardens.

Plant Heritage, a leading conservation organization, is sounding the alarm about this quiet extinction happening in our backyards. The group warns that many cultivated plant varieties are at risk of disappearing entirely as commercial nurseries focus on fast-selling, trendy species rather than maintaining diverse inventories of traditional and unusual plants.

To combat this trend, Plant Heritage is launching an appeal to gardeners across the country to embrace botanical diversity by choosing uncommon and heritage plant varieties for their gardens. The organization is even encouraging enthusiastic gardeners to establish their own national collections of rare species, transforming private gardens into living repositories of botanical heritage.

This initiative represents more than just a call for gardening variety—it’s a crucial conservation effort. When plant varieties disappear from commercial availability, they often vanish entirely unless preserved by dedicated collectors and specialized gardens. By choosing unusual plants and supporting botanical diversity, everyday gardeners can play a vital role in preserving the UK’s horticultural heritage for future generations while creating more interesting and ecologically valuable garden spaces.