Ultra-wealthy blow through entire year’s carbon budget in just days, oxfam study reveals

A shocking new analysis from Oxfam has revealed the staggering environmental inequality between the world’s wealthiest individuals and everyone else. According to the study, the richest 1% of people globally have already consumed their fair share of carbon emissions for the entire year 2026—and we’re only 10 days into January.

Even more alarming, the ultra-elite 0.1% needed just three days to exhaust what should have been their annual carbon budget. This means that by January 3rd, the world’s wealthiest individuals had already used up the amount of carbon emissions they should be limited to for the full 365 days of 2026.

The findings underscore the massive disparity in carbon footprints between economic classes and highlight how the climate crisis is being disproportionately driven by excessive consumption among the world’s elite. While millions of people struggle with the impacts of climate change—from extreme weather events to rising sea levels—the wealthiest continue to generate emissions at unsustainable rates through private jets, luxury travel, multiple homes, and carbon-intensive lifestyles.

This research adds crucial context to global climate discussions, particularly as world leaders debate emission reduction targets and climate justice. The data suggests that addressing climate change effectively may require not just technological solutions, but also significant changes in how the world’s wealthiest individuals consume resources and generate emissions. The stark timeline—three to ten days versus an entire year—demonstrates just how urgently wealth-based emission inequalities need to be addressed.