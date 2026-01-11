Australia’s cop31 climate negotiator plans direct lobbying campaign to break fossil fuel deadlock with petrostates

Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen is preparing to take an unprecedented diplomatic approach as the world’s chief climate negotiator for COP31, focusing his efforts on directly engaging oil-rich nations that have consistently blocked progress on fossil fuel commitments at previous UN climate summits.

Bowen, who was appointed “president of negotiations” for COP31 as part of the agreement that granted Turkey hosting rights for the conference, outlined his strategy in an exclusive interview with Guardian Australia. His plan centers on what he calls “engagement, engagement, engagement” with countries like Saudi Arabia and other petrostate nations that have traditionally resisted international efforts to phase out fossil fuels.

This marks a significant shift in diplomatic strategy for international climate negotiations. Rather than working around resistant nations, Bowen intends to tackle the obstruction head-on through intensive lobbying efforts with “countries with whom we don’t traditionally agree.” The approach responds to growing calls from climate advocates and negotiators for more assertive tactics when dealing with major emitters and fossil fuel producers that have been accused of stalling critical climate action.

The stakes for COP31 are particularly high, as the summit will likely determine whether the international community can maintain momentum from previous agreements on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Bowen’s willingness to directly confront petrostate resistance could prove pivotal in breaking longstanding deadlocks that have hampered previous climate negotiations, though success will depend on his ability to find common ground with nations whose economic interests remain heavily tied to oil and gas production.