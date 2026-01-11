Cape fear river dredging plan sparks environmental concerns over pfas contamination in north carolina

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ proposal to dredge the Cape Fear River in North Carolina is drawing fierce opposition from environmental groups worried about disturbing dangerous PFAS chemicals already contaminating the waterway. This latest development represents another chapter in North Carolina’s ongoing battle with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, toxic “forever chemicals” that don’t break down naturally and have been linked to serious health problems.

The proposed dredging project threatens to stir up PFAS-contaminated sediments that have accumulated in the river over decades, potentially spreading the contamination to pristine beaches and critical bird habitats along the coast. Environmental advocates like Kerri Allen are documenting the areas at risk, traveling by ferry between Fort Fisher and Southport to assess the potential ecological damage.

The timing of this controversy is particularly concerning for environmental groups, as the Trump administration has already signaled its intention to roll back PFAS limits for drinking water sourced from the Cape Fear River. This one-two punch of weakened regulations and potential contamination spreading through dredging activities has mobilized environmentalists who fear the long-term consequences for both human health and ecosystem integrity.

The Cape Fear River serves as a crucial water source for communities throughout southeastern North Carolina, making the stakes of this decision particularly high. As the debate intensifies, residents and environmental groups are calling for comprehensive studies of PFAS contamination levels before any dredging activities begin, emphasizing that the potential costs of disturbing these toxic sediments far outweigh the proposed benefits of the project.