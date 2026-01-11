How restoring america’s prairie grasslands can save wildlife while supporting farmers

The American prairie, once a vast sea of grass stretching across the continent, remains home to an incredible diversity of wildlife—from iconic shaggy buffalo to the critically endangered rusty patched bumblebee. But decades of agricultural expansion and development have dramatically reduced these grasslands, threatening both the species that depend on them and the ecological services they provide.

In a recent interview on Living on Earth, environmental journalist Josephine Marcotty, co-author of “Sea of Grass: The Conquest, Ruin, and Redemption of Nature on the American Prairie,” explored how innovative conservation policies could prevent the complete collapse of America’s remaining grasslands while creating new opportunities for farmers. Rather than viewing agriculture and prairie restoration as competing interests, these approaches recognize that working farms can play a crucial role in habitat conservation.

The key lies in finding solutions that benefit both wildlife and rural communities. Conservation programs that compensate farmers for maintaining prairie strips, rotational grazing systems that mimic natural bison herds, and sustainable farming practices can help restore critical habitat corridors while providing economic incentives for landowners. These grasslands serve as carbon sinks, prevent soil erosion, filter water, and support pollinators essential for crop production.

As Marcotty’s work illustrates, the future of America’s prairie ecosystem depends on collaborative approaches that honor both the cultural heritage of farming communities and the urgent need to protect biodiversity. Successfully restoring these landscapes requires recognizing that environmental conservation and agricultural livelihoods can—and must—go hand in hand.