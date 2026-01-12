Australia faces worst flying fox die-off since black summer as thousands perish in extreme heat

A devastating heatwave that swept across southeastern Australia last week has killed thousands of flying foxes in what wildlife experts are calling the worst mass mortality event for these crucial pollinators since the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020.

The extreme temperatures proved fatal for bat colonies across three states, with South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales all reporting significant losses. Melbourne’s Brimbank Park became a grim discovery site where volunteers found thousands of dead bats scattered throughout the area. The grey-headed flying fox, already classified as vulnerable under Australia’s federal environment protection laws, bore the brunt of the casualties.

Flying foxes are particularly susceptible to heat stress because they cannot effectively regulate their body temperature during extreme weather events. These large bats play a vital role in Australia’s ecosystem as pollinators and seed dispersers for native forests, making their population decline especially concerning for environmental scientists.

The mass die-off highlights the growing threat that climate change poses to Australia’s native wildlife. As extreme weather events become more frequent and intense, vulnerable species like the grey-headed flying fox face mounting pressure for survival. Wildlife experts warn that without significant climate action and habitat protection measures, such devastating mortality events could become increasingly common, potentially pushing already threatened species closer to extinction.