National trust opens historic libraries and invites visitors to actually use centuries-old furniture in stately homes

Gone are the days when visiting a National Trust property meant tiptoeing around roped-off rooms while dodging strategically placed pine cones and teasels that warned “don’t sit here.” The UK’s leading conservation charity is revolutionizing the visitor experience at its historic stately homes by actually encouraging people to use the spaces as they were originally intended.

This year marks a significant shift in the National Trust’s approach to heritage preservation. Instead of treating their properties as untouchable museums, the organization is opening libraries and reading rooms for public use and, where structurally safe, allowing visitors to sit on historic furniture. The initiative represents a bold balance between conservation and accessibility, recognizing that these grand houses were built to be lived in, not just admired from a distance.

“We want people to sit, pause, relax,” explains the Trust’s new philosophy, which acknowledges that meaningful connections with heritage spaces require more than visual appreciation. This approach transforms the traditional museum experience into something more immersive and personal, allowing visitors to imagine themselves as temporary residents of these magnificent properties.

The change reflects broader trends in heritage management, where institutions worldwide are grappling with how to make historical spaces relevant and welcoming to modern audiences. By inviting visitors to actually use centuries-old chairs and browse in historic libraries, the National Trust is betting that careful, respectful interaction will foster deeper appreciation for conservation efforts while making these cultural treasures more accessible to everyone.