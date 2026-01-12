Queensland faces continued flood risk as ex-tropical cyclone koji leaves thousands without power

Queensland residents are preparing for potential flooding as the state recovers from the destructive impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Koji, which battered the northern coastline over the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued flood warnings across the region, forecasting additional heavy rainfall that could exacerbate already dangerous conditions.

After days of intense buildup and widespread concern, Tropical Cyclone Koji made landfall and quickly weakened as it moved inland, being downgraded to a tropical low system on Sunday. Despite losing its cyclone status, the weather system continues to pose significant risks to communities across Queensland, with meteorologists warning that the remnants could deliver substantial rainfall totals in the coming days.

The immediate aftermath of Koji has left thousands of residents without electrical power, as utility crews work around the clock to restore services and assess damage to infrastructure. Emergency services remain on high alert as repair efforts compete with the ongoing threat of flooding from the predicted rainfall. The combination of saturated ground conditions from the initial cyclone impact and forecasted additional precipitation has created a particularly concerning scenario for flood-prone areas.

Local authorities are urging residents in affected regions to stay informed about changing weather conditions and to have emergency plans ready. The situation highlights the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events affecting Australia’s eastern coastline, as communities balance immediate recovery needs with preparation for continued environmental threats.