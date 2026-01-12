Uk energy department sees morale surge as labour government prioritizes green transition

Civil servants working in Britain’s energy sector are experiencing a significant boost in workplace satisfaction following Labour’s election victory in 2024, according to a new report from the Institute for Government think tank. The energy department recorded one of the largest increases in employee morale across all government agencies, suggesting renewed optimism about the country’s environmental policy direction.

The annual Whitehall monitor survey found that overall civil service morale improved modestly, rising from 60.7% to 61.2% on the employee engagement index. However, the energy department’s gains were particularly notable, alongside similar improvements in the health sector. This uptick in satisfaction among energy civil servants likely reflects Labour’s ambitious climate commitments and increased focus on renewable energy infrastructure, giving department staff a clearer sense of purpose and direction in their work.

The positive momentum in the energy department stands in stark contrast to declining morale in other areas of government, with only four departments experiencing drops in employee satisfaction. The Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence were among those seeing decreased morale, highlighting the varying impacts of the new administration’s priorities across different sectors.

For environmental advocates, the improved morale within the energy department signals potential for accelerated progress on climate initiatives. When civil servants feel engaged and optimistic about their work, policy implementation typically becomes more effective, potentially translating into faster deployment of renewable energy projects and stronger environmental protections under the new Labour government.