Wales’ largest roman villa discovered just below surface of popular country park, earning ‘pompeii’ comparison

Archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery beneath one of Wales’ most beloved recreational spaces, uncovering what experts are calling the largest Roman villa ever found in the country. The ancient structure lies buried less than a meter below the surface of Margam Country Park, a popular destination for families and nature enthusiasts in South Wales.

The extraordinary find has earned comparisons to Pompeii, the famous Roman city preserved by volcanic ash, due to the villa’s exceptional size and state of preservation. Located so close to the surface, the discovery raises fascinating questions about how this significant archaeological treasure remained hidden beneath a modern park that welcomes thousands of visitors annually.

The villa’s proximity to the surface presents both exciting opportunities and conservation challenges. While the shallow depth makes the site more accessible for archaeological study, it also means the ancient structure has been vulnerable to surface activities and environmental pressures over the centuries. The discovery highlights the delicate balance between preserving our historical heritage and maintaining public green spaces.

This find underscores the rich Roman heritage of Wales and demonstrates how much of our ancient past remains literally beneath our feet. The discovery at Margam Country Park serves as a reminder that even well-traveled public spaces can harbor extraordinary archaeological secrets, waiting to tell their stories about life in Roman Britain nearly two millennia ago.