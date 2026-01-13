Australian politicians use mining billionaire’s private jet to survey queensland flood damage

Two prominent Australian politicians sparked controversy after using mining magnate Gina Rinehart’s luxury private jet to survey flood-damaged communities across Queensland. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and former Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, who recently defected from his party, traveled via Rinehart’s Gulfstream G700 aircraft and helicopter over the weekend to meet with local mayors in the flood-affected northern regions of the state.

Joyce defended the arrangement, claiming the duo was actually saving taxpayers money by accepting the private transportation from Australia’s wealthiest woman, who built her fortune through iron ore mining operations. “I’ve got no problems with that at all,” Joyce stated, emphasizing the cost-saving benefits of the private flight over government-funded travel options.

The arrangement raises questions about the relationship between politicians and influential business leaders, particularly in the context of environmental policy. Rinehart, who chairs Hancock Prospecting, has been a vocal critic of climate action policies and carbon pricing measures that could impact Australia’s massive mining sector. Her company operates some of the country’s largest iron ore mines in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

The flood tour comes as Queensland continues to grapple with extreme weather events that scientists increasingly link to climate change. While the politicians framed their visit as a fact-finding mission to assess flood damage and community needs, critics may question whether accepting transportation from a mining executive creates potential conflicts of interest when addressing climate-related disasters and environmental policy responses.