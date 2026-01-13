Federal judge overturns trump administration’s halt of danish offshore wind project in rhode island waters

A federal judge has delivered a significant victory for renewable energy advocates by allowing Danish energy company Ørsted to resume construction on its Revolution Wind project off the Rhode Island coast. The nearly completed offshore wind farm was among five projects abruptly halted by the Trump administration last month as part of broader efforts to curtail offshore wind development in federal waters.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth’s Monday ruling represents a notable legal setback for President Trump’s anti-wind energy agenda and provides relief to an industry that has faced mounting uncertainty since the administration took office. The Revolution Wind project, when completed, will generate clean electricity for thousands of homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut, contributing to regional climate goals and energy independence.

The legal challenge highlights the ongoing tension between federal environmental policy shifts and the renewable energy sector’s momentum. Ørsted and other major wind developers have invested billions of dollars in offshore projects along the US Atlantic coast, banking on long-term commitments to clean energy infrastructure. These sudden regulatory disruptions create financial uncertainty and potentially delay critical climate action initiatives.

The ruling allows Ørsted to continue work on what has been described as a nearly finished project, suggesting that construction can resume relatively quickly. However, the broader implications for other halted wind projects remain unclear, as developers and environmental groups closely watch how courts will balance administrative policy changes against existing renewable energy commitments and climate objectives.