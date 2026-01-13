From childhood tadpole hunter to frog savior: biologist develops gene therapy to combat deadly fungus threatening 500 species

A devastating fungal disease has already driven 90 amphibian species to extinction and now threatens 500 more, but marine biologist Anthony Waddle believes he may have found an unlikely solution: gene replacement therapy delivered through miniature saunas.

Waddle’s passion for amphibians began during childhood moments spent wading through Mojave Desert reservoirs, carefully netting tadpoles between cottonwood trees. That early fascination has now evolved into groundbreaking research aimed at combating chytrid fungus, one of the most destructive wildlife diseases in recorded history. The pathogen attacks amphibians’ sensitive skin, disrupting their ability to breathe and regulate water balance, often leading to death within weeks.

Rather than accepting the grim trajectory of mass extinctions, Waddle has pioneered an innovative approach that sounds like science fiction but offers real hope. His method involves using controlled heating chambers – essentially tiny saunas designed for frogs – to deliver gene therapy treatments. These carefully calibrated environments allow researchers to introduce genetic modifications that could help amphibians develop resistance to the deadly fungus.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for global biodiversity. Amphibians serve as crucial indicators of ecosystem health and play vital roles in controlling insect populations and maintaining wetland ecosystems. With climate change and habitat destruction already pressuring these sensitive creatures, the chytrid fungus outbreak represents a potential ecological catastrophe. Waddle’s gene replacement research offers a glimmer of hope that science might yet find a way to halt this biological crisis before hundreds more species disappear forever.