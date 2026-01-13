New zealand’s critically endangered kākāpō parrots prepare for rare breeding season after four-year wait

After four years of anticipation, New Zealand’s critically endangered kākāpō parrots are poised for what conservationists hope will be their most successful breeding season yet. The catalyst? A bumper crop of rimu tree fruit that has triggered the rare mating behavior of these extraordinary birds.

The kākāpō holds multiple distinctions in the avian world: it’s the planet’s heaviest parrot, the only flightless parrot species, and the sole nocturnal parrot. These remarkable characteristics once helped them thrive across New Zealand’s forests. However, their unique traits also made them particularly vulnerable when European settlers introduced predators like cats and stoats to the islands.

The species’ decline was catastrophic. From abundant populations that once roamed throughout New Zealand, kākāpō numbers crashed so severely that by the early 1900s, they teetered on the brink of extinction. Today, every individual kākāpō is precious, making this upcoming breeding season critically important for the species’ survival.

The timing of kākāpō reproduction is intricately linked to the fruiting cycles of native trees, particularly the rimu. These trees don’t fruit annually – instead, they produce massive crops every few years, creating the abundance of food necessary to support kākāpō chicks. This natural synchronization means that breeding seasons are infrequent but potentially highly productive. Conservationists are now watching closely, hoping this rare convergence of conditions will result in a record number of healthy chicks and provide a much-needed boost to the species’ fragile population.