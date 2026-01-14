Australia approves destruction of record 57,000 hectares of threatened species habitat in 2025

Australia’s federal government approved the destruction of more than 57,000 hectares of critical threatened species habitat in 2025—marking a troubling 15-year high for habitat loss approvals, according to a damning new report from the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF).

The environmental organization’s annual “extinction wrapped” analysis reveals the staggering scale of approved land-clearing: an area roughly ten times the size of Sydney Harbour was greenlit for destruction under the Albanese government. This represents a dramatic surge from previous years, with approvals more than doubling from 2024 levels and exceeding 2023 figures by over five times, when just 10,426 hectares were approved for clearing.

The sharp escalation in habitat destruction approvals raises serious concerns about Australia’s commitment to protecting its unique biodiversity. The country already holds the unfortunate distinction of having one of the world’s highest extinction rates, with habitat loss being the primary driver of species decline. Many of Australia’s threatened species—from koalas to bilbies to various native bird species—depend on these ecosystems for survival.

The ACF’s findings underscore a critical tension between development pressures and conservation efforts in Australia. As the government faces mounting pressure to address the biodiversity crisis and meet international conservation commitments, the record-high approval of habitat destruction suggests a significant gap between environmental rhetoric and policy implementation. Environmental advocates argue that urgent action is needed to reverse this trend and prioritize long-term ecological health over short-term economic gains.