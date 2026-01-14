Oklahoma and utah republicans push bills to shield oil companies from climate lawsuits

Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma and Utah are advancing legislation designed to protect fossil fuel companies from climate-related lawsuits, potentially setting a precedent for similar measures across other conservative states.

The Oklahoma bill would effectively bar most civil litigation against oil companies regarding their contribution to climate change, with narrow exceptions only when plaintiffs can prove violations of specific environmental or labor statutes. Utah’s parallel proposal takes a similar approach, blocking lawsuits over greenhouse gas emissions unless courts determine defendants have violated existing laws or permits.

These legislative efforts come as oil and gas companies face increasing legal pressure nationwide over their role in climate change. Dozens of cities, counties, and states have filed lawsuits seeking damages for climate impacts like sea-level rise, extreme weather events, and infrastructure damage. The fossil fuel industry has argued these cases should be dismissed, claiming climate policy should be decided by legislators rather than courts.

Environmental advocates warn that such “liability shields” could undermine accountability and leave communities without recourse for climate damages. Legal experts note that while these state measures might limit certain types of lawsuits, they likely cannot prevent federal cases or litigation based on deceptive marketing practices. The bills reflect a broader strategy by fossil fuel-friendly states to counter the growing wave of climate litigation that has emerged as a key battleground in addressing corporate responsibility for environmental harm.